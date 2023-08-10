Entertainment

Don 3 fever: 7 Bollywood Films With Criminal Plots

Ranveer Singh will be our next Don, as confirmed by reports. As we await this blockbuster film, here is a list of seven Bollywood films centering around criminal masterminds. 

Shooutout At Wadala

A hardworking student named Manya ends up in jail for shooting a criminal who attacked his brother, Bhargav, who later passes away.
 

Don: The Chase Begins Again

DCP D'Silva hires Vijay, a criminal lookalike of Don, to discover Don's secrets.

Company

A local hothead named Mallik and a henchman named Chandu team up to start a gang.

Once Upon A Time In Mumbai

Sultan Mirza, a notorious Mumbai gangster, and Shoaib Khan want to establish a reputation in the criminal underground.

Satya

When Durga's brother is killed in a gang conflict, he becomes a man on a quest to exact revenge.

Shootout At Lokhandwala

A team under the direction of an experienced police officer named Khan hunts after gangsters who are hidden in a Mumbai neighbourhood.

Daddy

Arun Gawli, a young man, is compelled to turn to crime in order to support himself. 

Vaastav: The Reality

The film depicts the grim reality of life in the Mumbai underworld. The life of Mumbai underworld gangster Chhota Rajan is partially portrayed in this movie.

Don

Don, a wanted criminal, dies from his wounds after being chased by the police. When Vijay, his doppelganger, steps in to replace him, things take an unexpected turn.

