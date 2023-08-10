Don 3 fever: 7 Bollywood Films With Criminal Plots

Entertainment
Ranveer Singh will be our next Don, as confirmed by reports. As we await this blockbuster film, here is a list of seven Bollywood films centering around criminal masterminds.
A hardworking student named Manya ends up in jail for shooting a criminal who attacked his brother, Bhargav, who later passes away.
DCP D'Silva hires Vijay, a criminal lookalike of Don, to discover Don's secrets.
A local hothead named Mallik and a henchman named Chandu team up to start a gang.
Sultan Mirza, a notorious Mumbai gangster, and Shoaib Khan want to establish a reputation in the criminal underground.
When Durga's brother is killed in a gang conflict, he becomes a man on a quest to exact revenge.
A team under the direction of an experienced police officer named Khan hunts after gangsters who are hidden in a Mumbai neighbourhood.
Arun Gawli, a young man, is compelled to turn to crime in order to support himself.
The film depicts the grim reality of life in the Mumbai underworld. The life of Mumbai underworld gangster Chhota Rajan is partially portrayed in this movie.
