Entertainment
In 2018, Sushant Singh Rajput bought a piece of land on the moon Mare Muscoviense, reflecting his keen interest in space and astronomy.
“Udaariyaan” actress Priyanka Chahar Chowdhury has lunar land gifted by a fan, pointing to her strong fan relationship and exceptional popularity.
Since 2009, Shah Rukh Khan has received lunar land gifts in the Sea of Tranquility from an Australian fan, symbolizing global admiration.
Tom Cruise owns lunar land via Dennis Hope’s Lunar Embassy. His space interest extends to projects like filming aboard the ISS, reflecting his adventurous spirit.
Nicole Kidman owns lunar land through the Lunar Embassy, joining celebrities in the trend of extraterrestrial real estate, showcasing her unique interests and achievements.