SHOCKING! Amitabh Bachchan reveals THIS was his first salary

Entertainment
Amitabh Bachchan is unquestionably one of the biggest stars in Indian cinema today, known for his outstanding performances and tremendous box office success.
With a beautiful mansion named 'Jalsa' in Mumbai's Juhu district, his life is an inspiration to those who aspire to achieve great success, both professionally and financially.
However, his path to stardom was not easy and he recently spoke candidly about his challenges before becoming the superstar he is now.
In a KBC 16 episode, Big B revealed that his first job in Kolkata earned him Rs 400 per month.
Although the pay was small, it was an important step for him as he sought to establish his footing in life after finishing his studies.
Amitabh Bachchan is currently hosting the season 16 of Kaun Banega Crorepati and was last seen in the film 'Kalki AD'.