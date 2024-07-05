Did you know Deepika Padukone's baby acted in THIS film?

Entertainment
The sci-fi film Kalki 2898 AD stars Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Deepika Padukone.
Nag Ashwin's film breaks box office records in its first week. The film stars Deepika as Sumathi, the mother of a future messiah.
Saswata Chatterjee told News18 about filming the film's conclusion, in which his character Manas drags Deepika's pregnant Sumathi by the hair when his army invades Shambhala.
Saswata said Deepika's husband Ranveer Singh was on set in the interview. He said Deepika always smiles. Saswata remembered a film scene where he tugs her hair.
He stated the last segment was shot in Mumbai since Deepika Padukone was pregnant. Ranveer, a loving spouse, wore orange everything on set.
He advised Ranveer Singh that a body duplicate is used for physically demanding parts because the scenario was tumultuous. Ranveer grinned and replied, 'I know, Dada'
According to ETimes, Nag Ashwin revealed that Deepika was pregnant during the last days of filming and that her child appeared in two days.
Kamal Haasan portrays Yaskin, Deepika Padukone plays SUM-80, and Amitabh Bachchan plays Ashwathama. Prabhas portrays Bhairava.
The February revelation that Deepika and Ranveer were pregnant with their first child made their fans happy.