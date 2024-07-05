Entertainment

Anant Ambani, Radhika Sangeet: Salman Khan to Ranveer Singh to perform

Justin Bieber, Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh and others are set to perform at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's Sangeet Ceremony tonight. Check out full list here

Justin Bieber

The pop-singer is already in India and is set to perform at tonight's sangeet ceremony. He is reportedly charging Rs. 83 Crores for his performance

Salman Khan

Salman Khan has a strong bond with Anant Ambani, hence it is expected that the actor might perform at tonight's sangeet

Ranveer Singh

Father-to-be Ranveer Singh will put up a solo performance at the sangeet since Deepika Padukone is pregnant and would not dance

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor is set to dazzle at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's sangeet. It's uncertain if her beau, Shikhar Pahariya, will join her on stage during the performance

Karan Ajula

Karan Ajula, currently trending with his new song 'Tauba Tauba,' will perform at the sangeet function, bringing a touch of Punjabi flair to the event

Badshah

Badshah is set to perform some of his all-time hits at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's sangeet function

Stebin Ben

Viral Bhayani reports that Indian playback singer Stebin Ben is scheduled to perform at the sangeet night

