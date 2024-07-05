Anant Ambani, Radhika Sangeet: Salman Khan to Ranveer Singh to perform

Entertainment
Justin Bieber, Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh and others are set to perform at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's Sangeet Ceremony tonight. Check out full list here
The pop-singer is already in India and is set to perform at tonight's sangeet ceremony. He is reportedly charging Rs. 83 Crores for his performance
Salman Khan has a strong bond with Anant Ambani, hence it is expected that the actor might perform at tonight's sangeet
Father-to-be Ranveer Singh will put up a solo performance at the sangeet since Deepika Padukone is pregnant and would not dance
Janhvi Kapoor is set to dazzle at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's sangeet. It's uncertain if her beau, Shikhar Pahariya, will join her on stage during the performance
Karan Ajula, currently trending with his new song 'Tauba Tauba,' will perform at the sangeet function, bringing a touch of Punjabi flair to the event
Badshah is set to perform some of his all-time hits at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's sangeet function
Viral Bhayani reports that Indian playback singer Stebin Ben is scheduled to perform at the sangeet night