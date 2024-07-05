Will Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh be parents to a baby boy?

Entertainment
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, Bollywood's most popular pair, are slated to have parents in September 2024. Fans can't wait for the couple to receive their baby soon.
Fans of Deepika and Ranveer are excited to find out whether the pair will have a baby girl or a baby boy.
On February 29, Kalki 2898 AD actor Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh confirmed their pregnancy via social media.
The word travelled quickly, and everyone wished them a happy birth. Deepika's latest appearance at the events left people in awe of her pregnant radiance.
Pandit Jagannath Guruji, a well-known celebrity astrologer and face reader, prophesied to Koimoi that the couple will have a baby boy.
The astrologer projected Deepika Padukone's pregnancy for 2024. He predicted that the couple will be blessed with a newborn boy who will be a prince to his parents.
He even stated that the baby is predicted to be born with charm and good fortune.