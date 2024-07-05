Love Mirzapur 3? 7 must watch web-series similar to the crime show

Entertainment
Take a look at several web series similar to Mirzapur, which explore themes of betrayal, bloodshed and gangster violence.
Paatal Lok follows a police officer investigating a journalist's assassination attempt. The police chase the four criminals to Paatal Lok, the netherworld.
Rangbaaz follows 25-year-old Gorakhpur lad Shiv Prakash Shukla as he becomes one of the country's most notorious criminals who works for corrupt politicians and businesses.
Sacred Games follows police officer Sartaj Singh, who chases criminal boss Ganesh Gaitonde throughout Mumbai after receiving an anonymous tip.
In Breathe: Into the Shadows, the Sabharwal family may escape to heaven. Kabir's risky action gets Victor arrested.
The account of Samar killing his father, Prime Minister Devki Nandan Singh, for power is told in Tandav. He must move carefully to keep his secret from the public.
Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo follows a strong matriarch who runs a desert drug syndicate. The show stars Angira Dhar, Radhika Madan, Isha Talwar, Udit Arora, and Dimple Kapadia.
City of Dreams follows an assassination attempt on a prominent politician, which begins a conflict between his son and daughter for power.