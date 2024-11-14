Entertainment

Dhoni to Ranbir: Deepika Padukone's Past relationships before Ranveer

Nihar Pandya

Deepika Padukone was linked with Nihar Pandya during her acting school days. However, the relationship didn't last long.

Yuvraj Singh

Deepika Padukone was also linked with cricketer Yuvraj Singh.

Siddharth Mallya

Deepika Padukone was also linked with Vijay Mallya's son, Siddharth Mallya, but they broke up soon after.

Upen Patel

Deepika Padukone was also in a relationship with actor Upen Patel. However, she never spoke openly about it.

MS Dhoni

Deepika Padukone was also linked with cricketer MS Dhoni, in addition to Yuvraj Singh.

Ranbir Kapoor

Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor's affair was highly publicized. Deepika even went into depression after their breakup.

Ranveer Singh

Deepika then fell in love with Ranveer Singh. They dated for a long time and got married on November 14, 2018.

