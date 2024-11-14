Dhoni to Ranbir: Deepika Padukone's Past relationships before Ranveer

Entertainment
Deepika Padukone was linked with Nihar Pandya during her acting school days. However, the relationship didn't last long.
Deepika Padukone was also linked with cricketer Yuvraj Singh.
Deepika Padukone was also linked with Vijay Mallya's son, Siddharth Mallya, but they broke up soon after.
Deepika Padukone was also in a relationship with actor Upen Patel. However, she never spoke openly about it.
Deepika Padukone was also linked with cricketer MS Dhoni, in addition to Yuvraj Singh.
Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor's affair was highly publicized. Deepika even went into depression after their breakup.
Deepika then fell in love with Ranveer Singh. They dated for a long time and got married on November 14, 2018.