Deepika, Salman to Ranbir: 10 Bollywood celebs with least education

Entertainment
Superstar Salman Khan enrolled in college after school but left his studies for films.
Priyanka Chopra studied till 12th grade. She won Miss World and started receiving film offers, after which she didn't continue her education.
Akshay Kumar left his studies midway to learn martial arts in Bangkok. Upon his return, he got film offers and didn't pursue further education.
Alia Bhatt completed her schooling from Jamnabai Narsee School and then left her studies to pursue a career in acting.
Kareena Kapoor enrolled in Mithibai College after school. She reportedly wasn't interested in studies and started acting.
Kajol completed her schooling from St. Joseph's Convent, Panchgani. To avoid further studies, she debuted in Bollywood at 16.
Ranbir Kapoor admitted in an interview that he wasn't good at studies. He passed 10th grade and then focused on building a Bollywood career.
Katrina Kaif started her career as a model at just 14. She left school early, came to India, and began working in Bollywood films.
Deepika Padukone studied at Mount Carmel School, Bangalore. She wanted to graduate but entered modeling and then films.
Aamir Khan studied till 12th grade. He was interested in sports and didn't focus on studies. He later left sports for acting.