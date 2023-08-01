Mrunal Thakur turns 30: 5 best films of the actress

Entertainment
Sita Raman to Lust Stories 2, the talented actress has delivered soul-touching performances throughout the years. Here's wishing the talented actress a very Happy Birthday
Helmed by R Balki, the movie delves into the significance of lust and sex in nurturing relationships. Mrunal's on-screen dynamic with Neena Gupta is earning praise
The movie marks Mrunal Thakur's debut in Tollywood. Set in 1964. Mrunal's performance was hugely lauded
Paired opposite Hrithik Roshan, she shone brightly as a mellowed character
Her portrayal of an elder sister in search of her younger sister trapped in the flesh trade was hugely lauded
Written by Nikhil Advani, the movie is about the encounter with terrorists at Batla House in Delhi where she plays a journalist's role