Mrunal Thakur turns 30: 5 best films of the actress

Sita Raman to Lust Stories 2, the talented actress has delivered soul-touching performances throughout the years. Here's wishing the talented actress a very Happy Birthday

Lust Stories 2

Helmed by R Balki, the movie delves into the significance of lust and sex in nurturing relationships. Mrunal's on-screen dynamic with Neena Gupta is earning praise

Sita Raman

The movie marks Mrunal Thakur's debut in Tollywood. Set in 1964. Mrunal's performance was hugely lauded

Super 30

Paired opposite Hrithik Roshan, she shone brightly as a mellowed character

Love Sonia

Her portrayal of an elder sister in search of her younger sister trapped in the flesh trade was hugely lauded

Batla House

Written by Nikhil Advani, the movie is about the encounter with terrorists at Batla House in Delhi where she plays a journalist's role 

