Entertainment

Mrunal Thakur's stunning Mumbai home revealed – See inside photos

A view of Mrunal Thakur's beautifully designed living space.

Mrunal Thakur's home boasts a unique interior.

The unique interior design of Mrunal Thakur's Mumbai residence.

Mrunal's balcony offers a stunning view.

Mrunal Thakur's balcony provides a picturesque view of the city.

Mrunal's well-decorated dressing area.

A look inside Mrunal Thakur's stylish dressing area.

Mrunal's dedicated yoga corner.

Mrunal Thakur's home includes a dedicated space for yoga.

Mrunal's home gym for workouts.

Mrunal Thakur maintains a home gym for her fitness routine.

Mrunal's terrace offers a Mumbai view.

The terrace of Mrunal Thakur's home overlooks the Mumbai skyline.

