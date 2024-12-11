Mrunal Thakur's stunning Mumbai home revealed – See inside photos

Entertainment
A view of Mrunal Thakur's beautifully designed living space.
The unique interior design of Mrunal Thakur's Mumbai residence.
Mrunal Thakur's balcony provides a picturesque view of the city.
A look inside Mrunal Thakur's stylish dressing area.
Mrunal Thakur's home includes a dedicated space for yoga.
Mrunal Thakur maintains a home gym for her fitness routine.
The terrace of Mrunal Thakur's home overlooks the Mumbai skyline.
