7 Iconic 80s Bollywood Stars and Their Tragic Deaths

Jaspal Bhatti

The king of comedy, Jaspal Bhatti, died in a road accident.

Vivek Shauq

Vivek Shauq, seen in several films and TV shows, underwent weight loss surgery. His condition deteriorated, leading to a heart attack and his demise.

Priya Tendulkar

Popular 80s actress Priya Tendulkar, known for her TV roles, died of a heart attack at 47.

Jatin Kanakia

Jatin Kanakia, known for shows like 'Shrimaan Shrimati,' died of cancer at 46.

Sameer Khakhar

Famous actor Sameer Khakhar's death was caused by multiple illnesses.

Kavita Chaudhary

Kavita Chaudhary's sudden death from a heart attack shocked fans.

Mohan Gokhale

Mohan Gokhale died of a heart attack in his sleep.

