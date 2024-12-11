Entertainment
The king of comedy, Jaspal Bhatti, died in a road accident.
Vivek Shauq, seen in several films and TV shows, underwent weight loss surgery. His condition deteriorated, leading to a heart attack and his demise.
Popular 80s actress Priya Tendulkar, known for her TV roles, died of a heart attack at 47.
Jatin Kanakia, known for shows like 'Shrimaan Shrimati,' died of cancer at 46.
Famous actor Sameer Khakhar's death was caused by multiple illnesses.
Kavita Chaudhary's sudden death from a heart attack shocked fans.
Mohan Gokhale died of a heart attack in his sleep.
