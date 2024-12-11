Maharaja to Stree 2: Top 10 most searched Indian movies of 2024

Entertainment
The Bollywood film Stree 2 was the most searched movie on Google this year.
Kalki 2898 AD is second on this list.
12th Fail holds the third position.
Aamir Khan's Laapataa Ladies is in 4th place.
The Telugu film Hanuman is in 5th place.
Vijay Sethupathi's 50th film, Maharaja, is in 6th place.
The Malayalam mass hit Manjummel Boys takes the 7th spot.
Thalapathy Vijay's Leo is in 8th place.
9th place goes to Prabhas' Salaar.
Fahadh Faasil's Aavesham is in 10th place on the list of most searched movies on Google.
