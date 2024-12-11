Entertainment

Maharaja to Stree 2: Top 10 most searched Indian movies of 2024

1. Stree 2

The Bollywood film Stree 2 was the most searched movie on Google this year.

2. Kalki 2898 AD

Kalki 2898 AD is second on this list.

3. 12th Fail

12th Fail holds the third position.

4. Laapataa Ladies

Aamir Khan's Laapataa Ladies is in 4th place.

5. Hanuman

The Telugu film Hanuman is in 5th place.

6. Maharaja

Vijay Sethupathi's 50th film, Maharaja, is in 6th place.

7. Manjummel Boys

The Malayalam mass hit Manjummel Boys takes the 7th spot.

8. Leo

Thalapathy Vijay's Leo is in 8th place.

9. Salaar

9th place goes to Prabhas' Salaar.

10. Aavesham

Fahadh Faasil's Aavesham is in 10th place on the list of most searched movies on Google.

