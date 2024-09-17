Movies Featuring Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Entertainment
Vivek Oberoi played the role of PM Modi in his biopic 'PM Narendra Modi'. This biopic was released in 2019 and was a hit at the box office.
The actor who played the role of Prime Minister Modi in the film 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' is Rajit Kapoor. Released in 2019, the film was a blockbuster.
Arun Govil played the role of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 'Article 370' which came in 2024. This film proved to be a blockbuster at the box office.
'Battalion 609', which came in 2019, is based on the terrorist attack on Uri. KK Shukla was seen in the role of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in this film. The film was a disaster.
In 2019, a web series on the life of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, 'Modi: Journey of a Common Man' was released. Mahesh Thakur was seen in the role of Modi ji in this.
A film on Rahul Gandhi, titled 'My Name is RaGa,' was announced but never released and it featured Hemant Kapadia as PM Modi.
'Mission Mangal' which came in 2019 was a super hit. A video clip of PM Modi has been added to the end credits of this film, which tells the success story of Mangalyaan.
PM Modi has a cameo in former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's biopic 'The Accidental Prime Minister'. However, it was an old clip of his. He did not shoot it separately.