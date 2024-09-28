Lata Mangeshkar Birthday: 9 lesser-known facts about the legend

Entertainment
On the occasion of Lata Mangeshkar's 95th birthday, we will dive into the legendary playback singer's astounding life, revealing hitherto unknown aspects of her incredible journey.
Her father, Dinanath Mangeshkar, was a classical vocalist and theatre performer who taught her the fundamentals of music.
Her first recorded song was in Marathi for the 1942 film Kiti Hasaal, but she rose to prominence through Hindi playback singing.
Lata Mangeshkar holds the Guinness World Record for recording the most songs in the world, with an estimated 25,000 individual songs in many languages.
In addition to singing, she wrote music for Marathi films under the alias Anandghan.
Lata Mangeshkar sang in over 36 languages during her career, demonstrating her flexibility as a vocalist.
Her seven-decade career established her as one of Bollywood's most lasting and renowned playback singers.
She has earned various prizes, including the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award, and the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, the highest honour in Indian film.
She won the Filmfare Award for Best Female Playback Singer an unprecedented eight times.
Lata Mangeshkar was interested in several charity and social issues, including helping Indian soldiers during the 1962 Sino-Indian War.