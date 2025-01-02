Emergency to Deva: 7 New movies, web series releasing in January 2025

Entertainment
Directed by Kangana Ranaut, 'Emergency' depicts the dark period of the 1975 Emergency under Indira Gandhi’s rule. The film releases on January 17, 2025.
'Black Warrant' tells the gripping story of a prison officer tackling systemic issues in Tihar Jail. Streaming on Netflix from January 10, 2025.
Season 2 of 'Paatal Lok' premieres on January 17, 2025. Hathi Ram Chaudhary faces tougher challenges in this highly anticipated follow-up to the hit series.
'Azaad' is a historical drama about a stable boy and his loyal horse. Starring Ajay Devgn, it’s releasing on January 17, 2025, marking Bollywood debuts.
Shahid Kapoor stars in 'Deva', an action thriller where he plays a rebellious police officer. The film is set to release on January 31, 2025.
