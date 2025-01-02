Entertainment

Emergency to Deva: 7 New movies, web series releasing in January 2025

Image credits: Imdb

Emergency

Directed by Kangana Ranaut, 'Emergency' depicts the dark period of the 1975 Emergency under Indira Gandhi’s rule. The film releases on January 17, 2025.

Image credits: IMDB

Black Warrant 2

'Black Warrant' tells the gripping story of a prison officer tackling systemic issues in Tihar Jail. Streaming on Netflix from January 10, 2025.

 

Image credits: IMDB

Paatal Lok Season 2

Season 2 of 'Paatal Lok' premieres on January 17, 2025. Hathi Ram Chaudhary faces tougher challenges in this highly anticipated follow-up to the hit series.

 

Image credits: IMDB

Azaad

'Azaad' is a historical drama about a stable boy and his loyal horse. Starring Ajay Devgn, it’s releasing on January 17, 2025, marking Bollywood debuts.

 

Image credits: IMDB

Deva

Shahid Kapoor stars in 'Deva', an action thriller where he plays a rebellious police officer. The film is set to release on January 31, 2025.
 

Image credits: IMDB

Mallika Sherawat: Controversy, harassment, Bollywood exit of actress

Priyanka-Nick to Shilpa-Raj: 7 Famous couples who chose surrogacy

Deepika Padukone inspired 8 light weight saree designs

Kanguva to Vettaiyan: 8 Biggest south Indian movie flops of 2024