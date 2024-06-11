Kalki 2898 AD: 5 takeaways from Prabhas, Deepika Padukone's film

Entertainment
As the name suggests, the film 'Kalki 2898 AD' tells the story of India in the year 2898. The trailer begins with the description of Kaashi.
The first city of the world and the last, viewing the caravan with such sentiments, makes one realise that air, water and flora will soon disappear and only be seen in dreams.
Ashwatthama is powerful but his aura is getting destroyed due to Draupadi's curse. The gem on his forehead at the time of birth is also seen in the trailer.
Amitabh, playing Ashwatthama, also says, 'I have been protecting it for 6k years.' It seems Kalki's arrival will bring a new era, and Ashwatthama is responsible for protecting him.
Deepika Padukone is seen as a pregnant woman. The conversation between Ashwatthama and Deepika's character indicates an expected incarnation on earth.
Kamal Haasan is also seen whispering a mantra in his ear: 'A new era is about to come!' DP's character resembles Devki from Hindu mythology.
Prabhas played the role of Bhairava in the film Kalki in 2898 AD. This is the era when the public announcement of the reward on criminals' heads started.
The currency has become units instead of rupees. Also, did you know that according to Hindu mythology, Kalki's fierce form is called Bhairva?
A child says in the trailer that there is water above. And, a waterfall of water is also seen in a triangular shape floating in the sky.
The trailer also shows a gap between the rich and the poor and the thread of communication through holograms, which was seen in the two-episode series Bujji and Bhairava.
With the disclosure of the environment of the period of its story and all the main characters of the film, the film 'Kalki 2898 AD' has set the mood for the release of the film.
This film is going to be released on June 27 in Telugu as well as Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. The English version of the film is also being prepared.
A glimpse of the film's music is yet to be revealed and it is understood that the film's music launch may take place a week before the film's release.