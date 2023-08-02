Entertainment

Mental Health: Aloe Vera to Lavender-7 indoor plants for well-being

Indoor plants not only add beauty to your living space but can also positively impact mental health. Here are 7 indoor plants known for their potential to improve mood.

Image credits: Pixabay

Peace Lily (Spathiphyllum)

Known for its air-purifying properties, the Peace Lily can help reduce indoor air pollutants and create a serene atmosphere.
 

Image credits: Pixabay

Image credits: Pixabay

Pothos (Epipremnum aureum)

A popular choice for indoor spaces, pothos is known to help improve indoor air quality and add a touch of green to your environment.
 

Image credits: Pixabay

Snake Plant (Sansevieria)

A low-maintenance plant that purifies the air by removing toxins, promoting better indoor air quality.
 

Image credits: Pixabay

Spider Plant (Chlorophytum comosum)

An easy-to-care-for plant that helps remove indoor pollutants and enhances air quality.

Image credits: Pixabay

Lavender

Known for its soothing fragrance, lavender can promote relaxation and reduce stress and anxiety.

Image credits: Pexels

Aloe Vera

Apart from its medicinal properties, having an Aloe Vera plant indoors can add a calming presence to your space.

Image credits: Getty
