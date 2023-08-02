Entertainment
Indoor plants not only add beauty to your living space but can also positively impact mental health. Here are 7 indoor plants known for their potential to improve mood.
Known for its air-purifying properties, the Peace Lily can help reduce indoor air pollutants and create a serene atmosphere.
A popular choice for indoor spaces, pothos is known to help improve indoor air quality and add a touch of green to your environment.
A low-maintenance plant that purifies the air by removing toxins, promoting better indoor air quality.
An easy-to-care-for plant that helps remove indoor pollutants and enhances air quality.
Known for its soothing fragrance, lavender can promote relaxation and reduce stress and anxiety.
Apart from its medicinal properties, having an Aloe Vera plant indoors can add a calming presence to your space.