'Spirited Away' to 'Demon Slayer': 7 most popular Anime movies on OTT

Entertainment
These anime movies offer captivating storytelling, breathtaking animation, and emotional depth, making them must-watch experiences.
This Studio Ghibli masterpiece follows a young girl's surreal journey in a mysterious spirit world, captivating audiences worldwide.
It is a heartwarming Studio Ghibli film that follows a young girl's journey of self-discovery and passion for writing, inspired by a mysterious boy and an enchanting cat figurine.
Another Studio Ghibli classic, exploring the conflict between humans and the supernatural in a beautifully animated world.
An enchanting adventure from Studio Ghibli, featuring a magical moving castle and a captivating story of love and friendship.
It is a charming Studio Ghibli film about a young witch's coming-of-age adventure as she starts her own delivery service, learning life's valuable lessons along the way.
A tale of love and the consequences of manipulating weather, delivering stunning visuals and an engaging plot.
The highest-grossing anime film, this continuation of the TV series follows Tanjiro and his friends on a dangerous mission.