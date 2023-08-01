Jailer To King of Kotha-7 South films releasing in August

Entertainment
OTT makes South films available for home viewing with subtitles. Even in the northern belt, the south films demand has increased. Look at some August South films.
Thupparivaalan 2 follows the 2017 blockbuster. Vishal, who also stars, will direct Thupparivaalan 2. The fictional detective drama will be published on August 12.
Abhilash Joshiy's Malayalam debut stars Dulquer Salman, Shabeer Kallarakkal, Prasanna, and Aishwariya Lekshmi. Neo-noir mobster drama. It's available on August 24th.
Ajay Bhupathi's horror-comedy, starring Payal Rajput, Priyadarshi Pullikonda, Divya Pillai, and Ajay Ghosh, opens on August 8.
Ahmed directed the film, which features Jayam Ravi and Nayanthara. On August 25, the movie will be released. It's being billed as a love revenge drama.
Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, Ramya Krishnan, and Jackie Shroff featured in Nelson Dilipkumar's Rajinikanth flick. It's available on August 10.
Raj B Shetty's experimental film Toby Toby has intrigued spectators with its weird initial appearance. It's available August 25th.
Chiranjeevi's long-awaited film will be released in cinemas on August 11. Tamannaah Bhatia and Keerthy Suresh also have significant parts in the film.