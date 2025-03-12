Amitabh Bachchan: Top 5 expensive things owned by the actor

Entertainment
Amitabh Bachchan is in the news regarding KBC. It is reported that he is no longer in the mood to host the game. He has expressed his desire to leave the show
Amitabh Bachchan remains in the limelight. On this occasion, we are going to tell you about 6 of his things that are the most expensive
Amitabh Bachchan has luxurious bungalows in Mumbai: Jalsa, Pratiksha, Janak, Vats and one more bungalow. Among these, Jalsa is worth 112 crores, where he lives with his family
According to media reports, Amitabh Bachchan also has a private jet, which is worth approximately 260 crores
Amitabh Bachchan has a Montblanc pen, which costs more than approximately 67 thousand. This pen is one of his magnificent pen collections
Amitabh Bachchan has a Bentley Continental GT car, which costs approximately 4.04 crores. This is the most expensive car in his car collection
Amitabh Bachchan has a Range Rover Autobiography car, which costs approximately 3 crore rupees. This car is one of his magnificent car collections
It is said that Amitabh Bachchan also has a luxurious bungalow in Paris, which costs approximately 3 crores. This house was gifted to him by his wife Jaya Bachchan
