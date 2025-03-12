Entertainment

Amitabh Bachchan: Top 5 expensive things owned by the actor

Amitabh Bachchan in discussion about KBC

Amitabh Bachchan is in the news regarding KBC. It is reported that he is no longer in the mood to host the game. He has expressed his desire to leave the show

Amitabh Bachchan's expensive things

Amitabh Bachchan remains in the limelight. On this occasion, we are going to tell you about 6 of his things that are the most expensive

1. Amitabh Bachchan's luxury bungalows

Amitabh Bachchan has luxurious bungalows in Mumbai: Jalsa, Pratiksha, Janak, Vats and one more bungalow. Among these, Jalsa is worth 112 crores, where he lives with his family

2. Amitabh Bachchan's private jet

According to media reports, Amitabh Bachchan also has a private jet, which is worth approximately 260 crores

3. Amitabh Bachchan's Montblanc pen

Amitabh Bachchan has a Montblanc pen, which costs more than approximately 67 thousand. This pen is one of his magnificent pen collections

4. Amitabh Bachchan's Bentley Continental GT

Amitabh Bachchan has a Bentley Continental GT car, which costs approximately 4.04 crores. This is the most expensive car in his car collection

5. Amitabh Bachchan's Range Rover Autobiography

Amitabh Bachchan has a Range Rover Autobiography car, which costs approximately 3 crore rupees. This car is one of his magnificent car collections

6. Amitabh Bachchan's bungalow in Paris

It is said that Amitabh Bachchan also has a luxurious bungalow in Paris, which costs approximately 3 crores. This house was gifted to him by his wife Jaya Bachchan

