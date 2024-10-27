CID to Adaalat Returns: 8 Exciting TV serials making a comeback

Entertainment
The television industry is excited as around 8 new shows are set to launch back-to-back, including one returning after a 6-year break.
Zee TV will soon launch a new serial, Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile. The promo is out, featuring Ayushi Khurana and Bharat Ahlawat in lead roles.
The crime show CID is making a comeback to television after 6 years. The new promo features Aditya Srivastava, Dayanand Shetty, and Shivaji Satam.
The TV serial Tenali Rama is returning with a second season. Krish Bharadwaj, the lead actor from the first season, will reprise his role.
Ronit Roy's serial Adaalat is also on the comeback list. Ronit will once again be seen solving court cases in the show's upcoming third season.
Get ready for more horror on television! The popular show Aahat is returning for a second season.
Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 7 is also set to premiere on television. Recent reports suggest that the makers are working diligently on the show and it will launch soon.
Colors' new serial, Appolina, is set to air soon, featuring Aditi Sharma in the lead role.
Ghar Jamai is also among the new serials launching soon on Zee TV. The serial stars Simar Kaur and Abhishek Malik in lead roles.