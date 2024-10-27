Sanjay Dutt to Mary Kom: Discover celebs' fees for their biopics

Entertainment
Dangal, based on wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat and his daughters Geeta and Babita, earned him ₹1 crore.
Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, was based on athlete Milkha Singh's life. He charged ₹1.
Mary Kom, based on the life of boxer Mary Kom, earned her ₹25 lakhs.
MS Dhoni invested in his biopic, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, instead of charging a fee.
Azhar, based on Mohammad Azharuddin, released in 2016, saw him not charging any fee.
Sanju, inspired by Sanjay Dutt's life, earned him ₹9 crores and a share of the profits.