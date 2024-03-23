Martyrs' Day: 7 actors who played role of Bhagat Singh

Entertainment
Ajay Devgn played Bhagat Singh in Rajkumar Santoshi's 2002 film The Legend of Bhagat Singh.
Siddharth's portrayal in 'Rang De Basanti' provided a glimpse into Bhagat Singh's life through flashbacks, contributing to the film's narrative depth.
He portrayed Bhagat Singh in the 2001 film "23rd March 1931: Shaheed," directed by Guddu Dhanoa.
Amol Parashar's surprising portrayal in 'Sardar Udham' offered a fresh perspective on Bhagat Singh, leaving audiences intrigued by his interpretation.
Sonu Sood portrayed a contemporary version of Bhagat Singh in the 2012 film "Maximum," directed by Kabeer Kaushik.
His portrayal of Bhagat Singh in the 1965 classic Shaheed is considered a benchmark in Indian cinema. The film authentically and deeply captures the essence of the revolution.
Shammi Kapoor portrayed Bhagat Singh in the 1954 film "Shaheed," directed by Ramesh Saigal.
The first film to depict Bhagat Singh, 'Shaheed E Azam Bhagat Singh' starring veteran actor Jayaraj.