5 TV Stars Who Fell in Love On Set and Got Married

Entertainment
Many TV celebrities who played husband and wife on screen ended up marrying in real life. Let's find out who they are.
Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary, who won hearts as Ram-Sita on TV, secretly married in 2009.
TV's favorite onscreen couple Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta tied the knot in 2013.
Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim worked together on the famous TV show 'Sasural Simar Ka'. They decided to get married in 2018.
Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij have appeared together in several TV and reality shows. They got married in 2011.
Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya met during the shooting of the TV show 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein' and got married in 2016.
YRKKH Spoiler ALERT: Abhir faces life-threatening accident
Gauri Khan to Twinkle: 9 Bollywood wives running successful businesses
New Year 2025: 6 Shivangi Joshi inspired dress ideas for party
In pics: Varalaxmi Sarathkumar's SHOCKING weight loss journey