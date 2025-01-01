Entertainment

5 TV Stars Who Fell in Love On Set and Got Married

TV Couples Who Turned Reel Love into Real Marriage

Many TV celebrities who played husband and wife on screen ended up marrying in real life. Let's find out who they are.

Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary

Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary, who won hearts as Ram-Sita on TV, secretly married in 2009.

Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta

TV's favorite onscreen couple Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta tied the knot in 2013.

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim worked together on the famous TV show 'Sasural Simar Ka'. They decided to get married in 2018.

Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij

Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij have appeared together in several TV and reality shows. They got married in 2011.

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya met during the shooting of the TV show 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein' and got married in 2016.

