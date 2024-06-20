 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

Entertainment

Ambani bahu Sloka Mehta looks gorgeous in Lavender co-ord set

Shloka Mehta Ambani wowed everyone with her stunning 3D lavender co-ord set at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash on a Mediterranean cruise

Image credits: DiyaMehtaJatia/Instagram

Sloka Mehta Ambani

The outfit, designed by Yara Shoemaker, featured a 3D lavender-embellished off-shoulder crop top paired with a billowing, cloud-like skirt, adding a touch of whimsy to her look

Image credits: DiyaMehtaJatia/Instagram

Sloka

Shloka's sister, Diya, who styled her for the event, shared unseen photos on Instagram on June 19, 2024, revealing more details of the breathtaking ensemble

Image credits: DiyaMehtaJatia/Instagram

Sloka Mehta

The stunning co-ord set was complemented by Shloka's choice of exquisite jewelry, including a large diamond ring that added a touch of sparkle

Image credits: DiyaMehtaJatia/Instagram

Sloka's look

Her look was further enhanced with diamond earrings, each featuring a square and a heart-shaped diamond, perfectly matching the elegance of her outfit

Image credits: DiyaMehtaJatia/Instagram

Sloka's make-up

Shloka opted for a subtle makeup look, keeping her appearance natural and sophisticated, which highlighted her natural beauty

Image credits: DiyaMehtaJatia/Instagram

Simple hair style

Her hair was styled in a simple low ponytail, allowing the intricate details of her outfit and jewelry to take center stage

Image credits: DiyaMehtaJatia/Instagram

Overall look

The 3D lavender co-ord set and her overall styling at the event have set major fashion goals, proving Shloka's knack for making a stylish impression

Image credits: DiyaMehtaJatia/Instagram

Sloka

Sloka Ambani Mehta looks ethereal in this outfit which enhanced her overall glam quotient

Image credits: DiyaMehtaJatia/Instagram
Find Next One