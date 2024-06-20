Ambani bahu Sloka Mehta looks gorgeous in Lavender co-ord set

Entertainment
Shloka Mehta Ambani wowed everyone with her stunning 3D lavender co-ord set at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash on a Mediterranean cruise
The outfit, designed by Yara Shoemaker, featured a 3D lavender-embellished off-shoulder crop top paired with a billowing, cloud-like skirt, adding a touch of whimsy to her look
Shloka's sister, Diya, who styled her for the event, shared unseen photos on Instagram on June 19, 2024, revealing more details of the breathtaking ensemble
The stunning co-ord set was complemented by Shloka's choice of exquisite jewelry, including a large diamond ring that added a touch of sparkle
Her look was further enhanced with diamond earrings, each featuring a square and a heart-shaped diamond, perfectly matching the elegance of her outfit
Shloka opted for a subtle makeup look, keeping her appearance natural and sophisticated, which highlighted her natural beauty
Her hair was styled in a simple low ponytail, allowing the intricate details of her outfit and jewelry to take center stage
The 3D lavender co-ord set and her overall styling at the event have set major fashion goals, proving Shloka's knack for making a stylish impression
Sloka Ambani Mehta looks ethereal in this outfit which enhanced her overall glam quotient