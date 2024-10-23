Manish Malhotra's Diwali 2024: Try THESE gorgeous celeb saree looks!

Entertainment
For a Diwali party, try a lightweight yellow saree like Kriti Sanon's, featuring silver glitter work. Pair it with a silver deep-neck blouse.
Sanya Malhotra's black saree with digital print flower design can make you look glamorous at a Diwali party.
Flaunt your figure in a metallic sequin saree with a matching blouse and minimal jewelry for a Diwali party.
Embrace evergreen beauty like Rekha in an orange and yellow Kanjeevaram saree with golden zari work.
Shine like Cocktail actress Diana Penty in a golden glittery saree with a halter neck blouse.
For a simple yet elegant look, choose a white organza saree with a white strappy blouse and choker set.
Try an Indo-western saree like Shamita Shetty's, paired with a pearl blouse with shoulder tassels.
If you're tall and slim like Shilpa Shetty, try a body-fitted blue dress with a cape-style pallu.
A black and silver striped sequin saree with a black halter neck deep-neck blouse can give you a sizzling look.
Pair a sheer golden saree with an off-shoulder blouse for a stunning look.
Wear a black saree with detailed work and a transparent pallu, similar to Khushi Kapoor's style.
Channel effortless beauty like Suhana Khan in a red saree with a thin border and a corset-style long blouse.
Drape a golden silk saree with thin pleats like Disha Patani and pair it with a deep-neck blouse.
Wear a red glittery saree like Tamannaah Bhatia with a maroon deep-neck blouse featuring frills on the shoulders.