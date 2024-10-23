Entertainment

Manish Malhotra's Diwali 2024: Try THESE gorgeous celeb saree looks!

Kriti Sanon's Yellow Shimmer Saree

For a Diwali party, try a lightweight yellow saree like Kriti Sanon's, featuring silver glitter work. Pair it with a silver deep-neck blouse.

Black Digital Print Saree

Sanya Malhotra's black saree with digital print flower design can make you look glamorous at a Diwali party.

Metallic Sequin Saree

Flaunt your figure in a metallic sequin saree with a matching blouse and minimal jewelry for a Diwali party.

Rekha's Timeless Look

Embrace evergreen beauty like Rekha in an orange and yellow Kanjeevaram saree with golden zari work.

Golden Sequin Saree

Shine like Cocktail actress Diana Penty in a golden glittery saree with a halter neck blouse.

White Organza Saree

For a simple yet elegant look, choose a white organza saree with a white strappy blouse and choker set.

Indo-Western Saree with Pearl Blouse

Try an Indo-western saree like Shamita Shetty's, paired with a pearl blouse with shoulder tassels.

Flaunt Your Figure Like Shilpa Shetty

If you're tall and slim like Shilpa Shetty, try a body-fitted blue dress with a cape-style pallu.

Striped Sequin Saree

A black and silver striped sequin saree with a black halter neck deep-neck blouse can give you a sizzling look.

Golden Transparent Saree

Pair a sheer golden saree with an off-shoulder blouse for a stunning look.

Recreate Khushi Kapoor's Look

Wear a black saree with detailed work and a transparent pallu, similar to Khushi Kapoor's style.

Look Red Hot Like Suhana

Channel effortless beauty like Suhana Khan in a red saree with a thin border and a corset-style long blouse.

Golden Silk Saree

Drape a golden silk saree with thin pleats like Disha Patani and pair it with a deep-neck blouse.

Try Tamannaah's Diwali Look

Wear a red glittery saree like Tamannaah Bhatia with a maroon deep-neck blouse featuring frills on the shoulders.

