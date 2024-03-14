Entertainment
Mammootty starrer Bramayugam all set for OTT release; Check
Image credits: social media
Malayalam movie Bramayugam is all set to hit on OTT platform
Image credits: social media
The movie will stream from March 15 on Sony Liv
Image credits: Instagram
The movie was released on February 15 worldwide
Image credits: Instagram
The film was released in 10 countries across the world
Image credits: Instagram
The movie has collected Rs 60 crore worldwide
Image credits: Instagram
The movie was directed by Rahul Sadasivan
Image credits: instagram
Find Next One