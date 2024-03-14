Entertainment

Mammootty starrer Bramayugam all set for OTT release; Check

Image credits: social media

Malayalam movie Bramayugam is all set to hit on OTT platform

Image credits: social media

The movie will stream from March 15 on Sony Liv

Image credits: Instagram

The movie was released on February 15 worldwide

Image credits: Instagram

The film was released in 10 countries across the world

Image credits: Instagram

The movie has collected Rs 60 crore worldwide

Image credits: Instagram

The movie was directed by Rahul Sadasivan

Image credits: instagram
Find Next One