Mammootty: 7 Best Movies of Mammookka

Entertainment
7 best films of Mammootty that his fans should watch.
In this film, Mammootty plays the character of an honest and moral police officer. The movie is highly regarded for its portrayal of societal issues.
Directed by Adoor Gopalakrishnan, this film showcases Mammootty's exceptional acting skills. His role as Bhaskara Patelar, a tyrannical landlord, is hauntingly powerful.
Mammootty portrayed the role of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, the social reformer and architect of the Indian Constitution, in this biographical film. His performance was widely acclaimed.
In this epic historical film, Mammootty played the role of Kerala Varma Pazhassi Raja, a freedom fighter. His performance in this period of drama was noteworthy.
This historical drama is a classic in Malayalam cinema. Mammootty's portrayal of Chandu, a legendary warrior, is highly praised.
Based on a novel by Vaikom Muhammad Basheer, this film showcases Mammootty's versatility. His portrayal of Basheer, a political prisoner, earned critical acclaim.
Mammootty's performance in this Tamil film was critically acclaimed. He played the role of a father dealing with the challenges of raising a daughter with cerebral palsy.