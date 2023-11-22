Happy Birthday Kartik Aaryan: 7 best films of the actor

Entertainment
Dive into Kartik Aaryan's cinematic journey on his birthday. Discover the actor's top 7 films, a celebration of his talent and on-screen charm. Happy birthday to the star!
Kartik Aaryan shines in this rom-com, portraying the humor and challenges of relationships with impeccable charm and wit. It also has a equally hit sequel.
Aaryan steps into the sequel of this psychological comedy-horror, promising a mix of laughter and suspense in a role that adds a fresh twist to the franchise.
Freddy is a psychological thriller movie released in 2022 on Disney+Hotstar. Kartik Aaryan plays a socially awkward dentist who pursues a woman.
Dhamaka is a thriller film released in 2021 on Netflix. Kartik Aaryan plays a journalist who, after an exclusive interview with a terrorist, faces a threatening situation.
Witness Aaryan's versatility in this romantic comedy, where he skillfully portrays the nuances of a live-in relationship, blending humor and heart.