'Leo' to 'The Killer': 7 movies to watch this weekend

Entertainment
Explore a weekend of diverse cinematic experiences, from riveting action and drama to heartwarming stories with this curated list of 7 captivating films.
For a action filled weekend add "The Killer" to your list. It is available on netflix and is directed by renowned director David Fincher
For a drama filled watch-along with your family this weekend, watch "The Great Indian Family" available now on amazon prime.
The movie is set to release on netflix on November 24. For those who want to watch a romantic drama story, this is new and perfect.
Leo starring Vijay Thalapathy, Trisha Krishnana and Sanjay Dutt is all set to make its OTT debut on Netflix on November 24.
Barack and Michelle Obama produce a biopic on civil-rights leader Bayard Rustin. Starring Colman Domingo, this film unveils Rustin's legacy as a gay man, rewriting history.
For those who want to watch a light hearted slice of life comedy drama movie, Shilpa Shetty's Sukhee which is available on netflix is the best option.
Maximize your weekend with the ultimate cinema experience! Tiger 3, released on November 12th, is a blockbuster not to be missed. If you haven't seen it yet, seize the moment now.