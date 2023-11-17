Entertainment

Kannur Squad to Theeppori Benny: 7 South Indian movies to watch on OTT

Image credits: Google

Kannur Squad

"Kannur Squad" is a crime thriller film in the Malayalam language released in 2023 directed by Roby Varghese Raj and written by Muhammed Shafi.
 

Image credits: Google

Leo

"Leo" is an action thriller film in the Tamil language released in 2023. It is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and produced by Seven Screen Studio.
 

Image credits: Google

The Road

"The Road" is a crime thriller film in the Tamil language released in 2023. It is directed by Arun Vaseegaran and produced by AAA Cinemaa.

Image credits: Google

Kudukku 2025

Kudukku 2025 is a drama-thriller movie released on 2022

Image credits: Google

Chithha

 A Tamil-language drama thriller film directed by S. U. Arun Kumar and produced by Siddharth released in 2023

Image credits: Google

Ghost

"Ghost" is a Kannada-language heist action thriller film released in 2023. It is both written and directed by M. G. Srinivas.

Image credits: Google

Theeppori Benny

"Theeppori Benny" is a comedy-drama film in the Malayalam language released in 2023. It is both written and directed by Rajeesh Mohan and Joji Thomas.
 

Image credits: Google
Find Next One