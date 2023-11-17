Kannur Squad to Theeppori Benny: 7 South Indian movies to watch on OTT

Entertainment
"Kannur Squad" is a crime thriller film in the Malayalam language released in 2023 directed by Roby Varghese Raj and written by Muhammed Shafi.
"Leo" is an action thriller film in the Tamil language released in 2023. It is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and produced by Seven Screen Studio.
"The Road" is a crime thriller film in the Tamil language released in 2023. It is directed by Arun Vaseegaran and produced by AAA Cinemaa.
Kudukku 2025 is a drama-thriller movie released on 2022
A Tamil-language drama thriller film directed by S. U. Arun Kumar and produced by Siddharth released in 2023
"Ghost" is a Kannada-language heist action thriller film released in 2023. It is both written and directed by M. G. Srinivas.
"Theeppori Benny" is a comedy-drama film in the Malayalam language released in 2023. It is both written and directed by Rajeesh Mohan and Joji Thomas.