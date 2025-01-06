Actress Honey Rose files complaint over stalking and modesty breach

Entertainment
Malayalam actress Honey Rose has made serious allegations against a man.
According to Honey Rose's allegations, this person invited her as a guest to an event and has been stalking her since.
This wealthy man tries to demean her by showing off his wealth.
The accused writes highly derogatory and lewd comments against the actress on social media.
Honey Rose said that this man often follows her and makes lewd comments.
Honey Rose has described such acts as 'sexually inappropriate'.
Honey Rose said that making sexual comments and stalking a woman with such intentions is a crime.
Honey Rose has neither revealed the man's name nor filed any official complaint.
Honey Rose made these allegations on her Facebook page.
