Actress Honey Rose files complaint over stalking and modesty breach

Malayalam actress Honey Rose is distressed

Malayalam actress Honey Rose has made serious allegations against a man.

Man stalks actress after event

According to Honey Rose's allegations, this person invited her as a guest to an event and has been stalking her since.

Wealth doesn't give the right to demean: Honey

This wealthy man tries to demean her by showing off his wealth.

Writes lewd comments on pics and videos

The accused writes highly derogatory and lewd comments against the actress on social media.

This man follows her everywhere

Honey Rose said that this man often follows her and makes lewd comments.

Commenting is also sexual misconduct

Honey Rose has described such acts as 'sexually inappropriate'.

Honey Rose warned the man

Honey Rose said that making sexual comments and stalking a woman with such intentions is a crime.

Accused not made public

Honey Rose has neither revealed the man's name nor filed any official complaint.

Actress shared ordeal on social media

Honey Rose made these allegations on her Facebook page.

