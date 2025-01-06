AR Rahman Net Worth: Check assets, cars, luxurious home of ace singer

Entertainment
AR Rahman turns 58 years today. Let's check out his net worth, cars, assets
AR Rahman, celebrated music composer, has built a staggering empire worth approximately Rs 2100 crore. His career spans decades across Bollywood, South Indian cinema, and Hollywood
Rahman’s Chennai home features multiple bedrooms, large dining space, an entertainment zone, a high-tech music studio. The interiors reflect understated luxury and sophistication
To facilitate his Hollywood projects, Rahman owns a lavish apartment in Los Angeles. The property includes a state-of-the-art music studio, enabling seamless recording, composition
Rahman’s AM Musiq Studios are located in Mumbai, London, and Los Angeles. These facilities are available for his friends and collaborators, making them a hub for creativity
Rahman’s garage boasts luxury cars, including Volvo SUV (Rs 93.87 lakh), a Jaguar (Rs 1.08 crore), and a Mercedes (Rs 2.86 crore). These swanky rides reflect his taste for elegance
Rahman’s earnings come from music compositions, production, global collaborations, and performances. His multi-faceted career adds to his ever-growing wealth
Celebrity Net Worth estimates AR Rahman’s fortune at $280 million (approximately Rs 2100 crore). His journey from humble beginnings to global fame is truly inspiring
