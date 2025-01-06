Diljit Dosanjh Net Worth: Check assets, properties owned by the singer

Entertainment
Diljit Dosanjh has been seen in notable projects, including Imtiaz Ali's Chamkila, where he impressed audiences. Reports suggest that for each film, the actor charges ₹4–5 crore
Known for his electrifying performances, Diljit usually commands ₹4 crore for exclusive events like Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding celebration according to reports
Diljit’s concerts are a treat for fans, with ticket prices reflecting his immense popularity. For the Dil-Luminati tour, tickets ranged from ₹3,999 to ₹20,000 during pre-sales
Financial Express estimates Diljit Dosanjh's net worth at ₹172 crore. His lavish real estate portfolio includes a flat in California and a ₹10–12 crore apartment in Khar, Mumbai
Diljit is a fashion aficionado, with wardrobe showcasing luxury. He owns a Gucci wool lamb sweater priced at ₹1.35 lakh, a Balenciaga track jacket worth ₹1.13 lakh
Diljit’s collection includes a ₹59,000 Gucci sling bag, an Amiri purple teddy bear sweater worth ₹83,000, and a Misbhv black jacket priced at ₹82,000
. He also has a ₹56,000 Balenciaga beach shirt
When styled together, his ensembles can cost between ₹2.5 lakh to ₹3 lakh. These high-end looks have further cemented his position as a style icon in the entertainment industry
