Malaika Arora net worth: Check her massive net worth, expensive cars

Entertainment
Malaika Arora celebrates her birthday on October 23 every year. She is 51 year old today and ruling Bollywood and social media with her timeless beauty and talent.
Malaika started her career as a VJ for the popular show, Club MTV. She also co-hosted several shows, such as Style Check and Love Line.
Malaika Arora rose to fame with her dance number Chaiyya Chaiyya in the 1998 film 'Dil Se' with Shah Rukh Khan. She has also acted in some films, like Kaante (2002) and EMI (2008).
Malaika Arora has an impressive net worth of over Rs 98.98 crore. Malaika charges over Rs 1.5 crore for an item song and Rs 6-8 lakh per episode to judge a TV show.
Malaika owns a lavish apartment in Bandra, Mumbai worth Rs 14.5 crore. The actress has several sources of income as she endorses over 30 brands and also owns a Yoga studio.
Malaika Arora owns a Range Rover LWB Autobiography worth Rs 3.28 crore. She also owns an Audi Q7 worth Rs 18.09 to 23.83 lakh and a BMW 7 worth Rs 1.42 crore.