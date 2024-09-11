Entertainment

Kareena Kapoor at Malaika Arora's Residence

Kareena Kapoor reaches Malaika Arora's parents' place to console her

Amrita Arora Grieves Her Father's Passing

Amrita Arora reaches; visibly shaken

Saif Ali Khan Arrives to Offer Condolences

Saif Ali Khan arrives with wife Kareena Kapoor

Salman Khan's Parents Pay Respects

Salim Khan visited Malaika Arora with his wife

Ananya and Chunky Panday Spotted

Ananya Panday, Chunky Panday visited Arora house to console Malaika during this trying times

Arjun Kapoor Rushes to Be with Malaika

Arjun Kapoor rushes to be with Malaika hearing the news

Ronnie Screwvala Offers Condolences

Ronnie Screwvala offers condolences for the death of Malaika Arora's father

Aditi Govitrikar Pays Her Respects

Aditi Givitrikar pays respects for Malaika Arora's late father

Sophie Chowdhury Arrives to Offer Support

Sophie Chowdhury reaches Malaika's parent's place

