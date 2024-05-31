 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

Entertainment

What to expect from Aryan Khan's debut directional series 'Stardom'?

Image credits: Instagram

Aryan Khan's debut directional series

Shah Rukh Khan's eldest son Aryan Khan is preparing for his first directional 'Stardom.' 

Image credits: Instagram

Storyline

It is supposed to take the shape of a web series, following the lives of Bollywood stars and highlighting their challenges to make it in the industry.

Image credits: instagram

Genre

It is claimed that the show will include comedy, as Aryan prefers to see things brightly.

Image credits: Instagram

Wrap-up party

Aryan Khan recently finished filming the series, and bits from his celebratory party have started circulating on social media.

Image credits: social media

Episodes

Aryan's 'Stardom' is a six-episode digital series on the film industry.

Image credits: Instagram

Crew

Aryan wrote the script, which is being produced by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment. 

Image credits: Instagram

Cast

Mona Singh is anticipated to have a big role in the series, with Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar, and Bobby Deol making cameo appearances.

Image credits: Social Media
