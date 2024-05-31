What to expect from Aryan Khan's debut directional series 'Stardom'?

Entertainment
Shah Rukh Khan's eldest son Aryan Khan is preparing for his first directional 'Stardom.'
It is supposed to take the shape of a web series, following the lives of Bollywood stars and highlighting their challenges to make it in the industry.
It is claimed that the show will include comedy, as Aryan prefers to see things brightly.
Aryan Khan recently finished filming the series, and bits from his celebratory party have started circulating on social media.
Aryan's 'Stardom' is a six-episode digital series on the film industry.
Aryan wrote the script, which is being produced by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment.
Mona Singh is anticipated to have a big role in the series, with Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar, and Bobby Deol making cameo appearances.