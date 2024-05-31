 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

Entertainment

Manjummel Boys to Aavesham: 6 South movies that excelled in foreign

These films now have international box office success. The following international films grossed above Rs 100 crore.

Captain Miller

Dhanush's film with Shiva Rajkumar, Aditi Balan, Edward Sonnenblick, Sundeep Kishan, Priyanka Mohan, and John Kokken. Over 100 crore were earned, and feedback was positive.

Aavesham

Aavesham is successful internationally. Fahadh Faasil leads. The film made nearly Rs 150 crore on a Rs 30 crore budget. Aavesham was 2024's fourth highest-grossing in the South.

Manjummel Boys

Atarring Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Balu Varghese, and Ganapathi S Poduval The film depicts a 2006 event.The first Malayalam film to earn over Rs 200 crore.

Aranmanai 4

The comedy horror film stars Tamannaah Bhatia, Raashii Khanna, Yogi Babu, and Santhosh Prathap. It was 2024's highest-grossing Tamil film, earning over Rs 100 crore.

Premalu

Girish AD directed the Naslen K Gafoor-Mamitha Baiju romance comedy. Rs 95 crore from India and Rs 40 crore internationally brought the picture to about Rs 136 crore. 

The Goat Life

Film inspired by Benyamin's 2008 bestseller novel Aadujeevitham. The film stars Prithviraj, Jimmy Jean-Louis, Amala Paul, and Shobha Mohan. It grossed over Rs 160 crore globally.

