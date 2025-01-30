Entertainment

Siraj's rumored girlfriend's wealth surpasses his

Mohammad Siraj in the spotlight

Indian fast bowler Mohammad Siraj has been in the news recently.

Clarification follows

However, both later clarified their relationship as siblings.

New rumors surface

Siraj is now linked with TV actress Mahira Sharma.

Are they dating?

Reports suggest Siraj and Mahira have been dating secretly.

Following each other

Fans point out they follow each other on Instagram.

Mahira's wealth

Mahira Sharma reportedly has a net worth of around ₹62 crore.

Siraj's net worth

Mohammad Siraj's net worth is estimated to be around ₹57 crore.

