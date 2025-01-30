Entertainment
Indian fast bowler Mohammad Siraj has been in the news recently.
However, both later clarified their relationship as siblings.
Siraj is now linked with TV actress Mahira Sharma.
Reports suggest Siraj and Mahira have been dating secretly.
Fans point out they follow each other on Instagram.
Mahira Sharma reportedly has a net worth of around ₹62 crore.
Mohammad Siraj's net worth is estimated to be around ₹57 crore.
