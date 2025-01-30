Entertainment
Several films have explored Mahatma Gandhi's assassination. Learn about 5 films that depict how and why Gandhi was assassinated.
Kamal Haasan leads this film as actor, director, and producer, alongside Rani Mukerji, Atul Kulkarni, Naseeruddin Shah, and a cameo by Shahrukh Khan.
Ben Kingsley stars in this British-Indian epic historical drama directed by Richard Attenborough, winner of 8 Oscars.
This British-American drama, directed by Mark Robson, features Horst Buchholz and J.S. Casshyap in key roles.
This Indian-British drama, directed by Karim Traidia and Pankaj Sehgal, stars Jesus Sans and Vikas Shrivastava.
Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, this film stars Deepak Antani and Chinmay Mandlekar in the lead roles.
Directed by Haider Kazmi, this film features actors like Sameer Deshpande and Rajesh S. Khatri. It's available on Zee5.
