Priyanka Chopra-Karan Johar feud: A look into their Bollywood conflict

Entertainment
Karan Johar is a big kingmaker of Bollywood. His Dharma Productions supports and controls the film industry in many ways.
Being a big filmmaker in the film industry, he has a lot of clout in this industry. Karan Johar is considered the brand ambassador of nepotism.
The enmity between Priyanka Chopra and Karan Johar is well known. It is said that KJ had banned PC from parties.
Priyanka Chopra had said during an interview that efforts were being made to sideline her in Bollywood.
Priyanka Chopra also said, “I am not being cast in Bollywood.” She had attacked Karan Johar without naming him.
Priyanka further told that instead of getting into this politics, she chose the path of trying her luck in Hollywood. After this, she started getting excellent roles here as well.
Priyanka Chopra's Hollywood web series Citadel became quite popular. Apart from this, she is working in many other projects.
Priyanka Chopra may now be seen in SS Rajamouli's big budget movie SSMB29. She has been signed opposite Mahesh Babu.
Recently Priyanka Chopra has been spotted in Hyderabad and major temples of South. Reportedly, she had come to thank God for her new project.
(PHOTOS) Inside Janhvi Kapoor's luxury Bungalow in Mumbai; Check
Preity Zinta to Kajol-10 Bollywood actresses' debut film LOOKS
Nikki Tamboli to Tejasswi: TV stars SHOCKING Look Without Makeup
Devoleena to Yuvika: 5 TV's new moms without makeup looks revealed