Entertainment

YRKKH Spoiler Alert! Abir and Charu's love story comes to an end

The Reason Behind Armaan-Abhira's Breakup

Drama intensifies in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai as Vidya causes Armaan and Abhira's relationship to fall apart.

Abhira's Decision

Abhira arranges a park meeting for Charu and Abir, but Armaan's unexpected arrival complicates matters.

Armaan and Abhira's Romance Begins

A brief romantic interlude between Armaan and Abhira ensues, momentarily making them forget their separation.

Armaan Distances Himself from Abhira

Armaan pulls away, leading to an argument and a warning for Abhira to stay away from Charu.

Trouble Brews for Everyone

The drama leaves Abhira devastated, causing Abir to stop taking his medication, worrying the family.

What's Next on the Show?

The future of Armaan and Abhira's relationship remains uncertain, as does Abir's path to finding love.

