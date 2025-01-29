YRKKH Spoiler Alert! Abir and Charu's love story comes to an end

Entertainment
Drama intensifies in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai as Vidya causes Armaan and Abhira's relationship to fall apart.
Abhira arranges a park meeting for Charu and Abir, but Armaan's unexpected arrival complicates matters.
A brief romantic interlude between Armaan and Abhira ensues, momentarily making them forget their separation.
Armaan pulls away, leading to an argument and a warning for Abhira to stay away from Charu.
The drama leaves Abhira devastated, causing Abir to stop taking his medication, worrying the family.
The future of Armaan and Abhira's relationship remains uncertain, as does Abir's path to finding love.
