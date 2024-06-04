Entertainment
When Amitabh Bachchan lost his cool on Jaya after link up with Rehka
It was back in 1992 when veteran journalist Karan Thapar interviewed Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan.
He recalled that the interview was going smoothly unless Amitabh Bachchan was asked about his extramarital affairs.
Mr Bachchan was asked about his post-marriage affairs with Praveen Babi and Rekha, to which he denied.
The interviewer then asked Jaya if she believed her husband, to which she said 'Yes'.
After the interview, it was lunch break when Jaya asked Amitabh to take some rice while the rotis were getting prepared.
Amitabh said he does not want to eat rice. Jaya again requested him to eat rice and that's when Amitabh lost his cool.
"Just stop it, I’ve said I don’t want rice and I’m happy to wait for the rotis. Can’t you understand? What’s the matter with you? Why can’t you just listen to what I’m saying?"