 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

Entertainment

THROWBACK TUESDAY

When Amitabh Bachchan lost his cool on Jaya after link up with Rehka

Image credits: X

The 1992 interview

It was back in 1992 when veteran journalist Karan Thapar interviewed Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan.

Image credits: Social Media

Amitabh Bachchan's extramarital affairs

He recalled that the interview was going smoothly unless Amitabh Bachchan was asked about his extramarital affairs. 

Image credits: Social Media

Amitabh Bachchan's extramarital affairs

Mr Bachchan was asked about his post-marriage affairs with Praveen Babi and Rekha, to which he denied.

Image credits: X

Amitabh Bachchan's extramarital affairs

The interviewer then asked Jaya if she believed her husband, to which she said 'Yes'.

Image credits: Social Media

The incident

After the interview, it was lunch break when Jaya asked Amitabh to take some rice while the rotis were getting prepared.

Image credits: Social Media

The incident

Amitabh said he does not want to eat rice. Jaya again requested him to eat rice and that's when Amitabh lost his cool.

Image credits: instagram

Amitabh Bachchan lost his cool on Jaya Bachchan

"Just stop it, I’ve said I don’t want rice and I’m happy to wait for the rotis. Can’t you understand? What’s the matter with you? Why can’t you just listen to what I’m saying?"

Image credits: X
Find Next One