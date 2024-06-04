 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

Did you know THIS Panchayat actor worked in soft porn to earn money?

'Panchayat 3'

The new season of 'Panchayat' is streaming on Prime Video, drawing attention back to its cast, which includes Durgesh Kumar. 

About Durgesh Kumar

Durgesh, who is originally from Darbhanga in Bihar, co-stars with Jitendra Kumar and Neena Gupta in the series as Bhushan.

Despite his success, Durgesh struggled with depression, as revealed in a new interview.

Durgesh Kumar, whose debut film was Imtiaz Ali's 2014 'Highway', starring Randeep Hooda and Alia Bhatt, had to work in soft pornography to survive. 

He stated that he could not live without acting and completed whatever task that came his way since he was confident about his talents.

Durgesh emphasized the significance of mental and financial preparation for prospective performers, warning them against going into the field unprepared. 

