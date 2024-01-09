Entertainment

Ananya Panday to Bobby Deol, celebs step out in the city

Image credits: Virender Chawla

Tiger Shroff at Pro Kabaddi League at NSCI Dome in Mumbai

Tiger Shroff was seen supporting the players at the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League at NSCI Dome in Mumbai.

Tamannaah Bhatia spotted at Bandra

Tamannaah Bhatia greeted the paps in a white tank top and blue denim pants as she was spotted at Bandra. 

Pragya Jaiswal greets the paps at Mumbai airport

Pragya Jaiswal was all smiling when she was spotted at Mumbai airport in a red tank top which she paired with a light blue denim jacket and matching denim pants.

Malaika Arora on the sets of Jalak Dikhla Jaa

Malaika Arora was spotted in a statement short dress on the sets of Jalak Dikhla Jaa.

Bobby Deol at the Mumbai airport

Bobby Deol was seen in a black jacket and grey tracks as he was spotted at Mumbai airport. 

Khushi Kapoor spotted outside a gym in Bandra

Khushi Kapoor walked out from her gym session in a purple sports bra, grey lower, and a jacket.

Daisy Shah goes for a makeover, spotted outside a salon

Daisy Shah was seen in casual attire for her salon appointment in Mumbai's Bandra.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan with family in Bandra

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan with their sons Taimur and Jeh were spotted at a sports ground for a football match in Bandra.

