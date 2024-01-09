Ananya Panday to Bobby Deol, celebs step out in the city

Entertainment
Tiger Shroff was seen supporting the players at the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League at NSCI Dome in Mumbai.
Tamannaah Bhatia greeted the paps in a white tank top and blue denim pants as she was spotted at Bandra.
Pragya Jaiswal was all smiling when she was spotted at Mumbai airport in a red tank top which she paired with a light blue denim jacket and matching denim pants.
Malaika Arora was spotted in a statement short dress on the sets of Jalak Dikhla Jaa.
Bobby Deol was seen in a black jacket and grey tracks as he was spotted at Mumbai airport.
Khushi Kapoor walked out from her gym session in a purple sports bra, grey lower, and a jacket.
Daisy Shah was seen in casual attire for her salon appointment in Mumbai's Bandra.
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan with their sons Taimur and Jeh were spotted at a sports ground for a football match in Bandra.