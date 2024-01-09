Entertainment

Farah Khan turns 59: 7 popular Bollywood movies of filmmaker

Here are seven movies directed by Farah Khan that showcase her unique style.

"Main Hoon Na" (2004)

A masala entertainer featuring Shah Rukh Khan, this film blends action, comedy, and drama.

"Joker" (2012)

Directed by Farah Khan, this fantasy comedy-drama follows a scientist who returns to India to create a device to communicate with extraterrestrial beings.

"Happy New Year" (2014)

A heist comedy film starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika, and an ensemble cast. It follows a group of misfits who plan to rob a jewellery store during a dance competition in Dubai.

"Don" (2006)

While not directed by Farah Khan, she contributed to the song "Aaj Ki Raat" choreography in this film.

"Shirin Farhad Ki Toh Nikal Padi" (2012)

Farah Khan ventured into production with this romantic comedy starring Boman Irani and Farah Khan in the lead roles. It's a quirky love story between two middle-aged individuals.

"Tees Maar Khan" (2010)

A comedy film starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif, "Tees Maar Khan" follows the story of a notorious con artist hired for a heist involving stealing antiques.

"Om Shanti Om" (2007)

A Bollywood drama that pays tribute to the Hindi film industry, "Om Shanti Om" stars Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone.
 

