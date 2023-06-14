Liked Never Have I Ever? 7 other teen dramas on Netflix

Entertainment
With Devi’s new mess-ups, Never Have I Ever Season 4 has been topping all charts. Here are a few other suggestions if you liked this Netflix teen drama.
One the most heartwarming teen comedies of all time. It revolves around Sam, a teenager on the autism spectrum, who is determined to find love while in high school.
With each season being better than before, the teen drama is shown mostly from the perspective of Otis, who helps his schoolmates navigate their sex lives.
This teen drama shows what happens when a psychopath and a rebel decide to run away together.
With an IMDb rating of 8.9, this teen drama Charlie, a gay teenager at an English boarding school who sparks feelings for popular older classmate Nick.
The plot starts as three teenage girls land in the same Shoplifters Anonymous group.
This teen musical series centred on Julie, who had given up on music, but when she accidentally summons the spirit of 3 teenage musicians, her life changes.
This is a spin-off from the movie series To All the Boys I've Loved Before and follows the youngest Covey sister’s quest to find love.