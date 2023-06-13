Disha Patani: 9 interesting facts about birthday girl

Entertainment
As Bollywood actress Disha Patani turns 31 today (June 13), here are 9 unknown and interesting facts about her. Did you know she acted with Jackie Chan?
High school head girl Disha Patani was an introvert and nerd.
Disha wanted to be an air force pilot. She studied B-Tech computer science and wanted to fly.
Fitness fanatic actress. Her body shows she takes it seriously.
Disha became a runner-up of Miss India Indore in 2013. Disha is the girl in the Cadbury Silk Bubble ad; she also acted in different ads like Garnier and Aircel.
Loafer was her Telugu debut. Filmmaker Ram Gopal Verma lauded her.
She did a film Kung Fu Yoga with Jackie Chan that shows the relationship of India and China which was released in January 2017.
Disha is a beach baby, and her gorgeous bikini looks to prove it.
Disha is said to be dating Tiger Shroff. She later denied it and claimed that they are good friends.
Despite her stunning body, she loves eating yummy dishes. She has four pets named Bella, Goku, Jasmine, and Keety.
Disha drives well. She enjoys driving around town and taking long journeys with friends and family.