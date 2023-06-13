Entertainment

Disha Patani: 9 interesting facts about birthday girl

As Bollywood actress Disha Patani turns 31 today (June 13), here are 9 unknown and interesting facts about her. Did you know she acted with Jackie Chan? 
 

Image credits: Instagram

Geeky kid

High school head girl Disha Patani was an introvert and nerd.
 

Image credits: Instagram

Dream

Disha wanted to be an air force pilot. She studied B-Tech computer science and wanted to fly.

Image credits: Instagram

Gym Rat

Fitness fanatic actress. Her body shows she takes it seriously.
 

Image credits: Instagram

Miss India and Modeling

Disha became a runner-up of Miss India Indore in 2013. Disha is the girl in the Cadbury Silk Bubble ad; she also acted in different ads like Garnier and Aircel. 

Image credits: Instagram

Debut

Loafer was her Telugu debut. Filmmaker Ram Gopal Verma lauded her. 

Image credits: Instagram

Disha and Jackie Chan

She did a film Kung Fu Yoga with Jackie Chan that shows the relationship of India and China which was released in January 2017. 

Image credits: Instagram

Love Bikinis

Disha is a beach baby, and her gorgeous bikini looks to prove it. 

Image credits: Instagram

Disha and Tiger

Disha is said to be dating Tiger Shroff. She later denied it and claimed that they are good friends. 
 

Image credits: Instagram

Foodie and Pets

Despite her stunning body, she loves eating yummy dishes. She has four pets named Bella, Goku, Jasmine, and Keety.

Image credits: Instagram

Hobbies

Disha drives well. She enjoys driving around town and taking long journeys with friends and family. 
 

Image credits: Instagram
Find Next One