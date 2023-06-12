Entertainment

7 richest actors of the world & networth

From Jerry Seinfield to Shah Rukh Khan, here are the top seven richest actors globally. Check if your favourite actor has made it or not.

Image credits: Instagram

Jerry Seinfield- $950 million

Legendary American comedian Jerry Seinfeld famous for Seinfeld (1989–98) is recognised as one of the top paying actors in the world.

Image credits: Instagram

Tyler Perry- $800 billion

Tyler Perry, one of the most well-known performers in the world, came in first place on this list as a result of his work as a director, actor, producer, and writer.
 

Image credits: Instagram

Dwayne Johnson- $800 million

With revenues of USD 270 million in a single year, he was ranked by the magazine as the fourth highest-paid entertainment in 2022.
 

Image credits: Instagram

Shah Rukh Khan-$730 million

Khan made his acting debut in the 1992 cult hit Deewana, and he dominated Bollywood box office during the 1990s and a good portion of the 2000s.
 

Image credits: Instagram

Tom Cruise- $620 million

Following the worldwide box office triumph of his movie Top Gun: Maverick (2022), Cruise rose to the position of the highest-paid actor in the world.

Image credits: Instagram

George Clooney-$500 million

Clooney topped Forbes' list of the highest-paid actors in the world in 2018 for professional reasons rather than for money made from films.
 

Image credits: Instagram

Robert De Niro-$500 million

Robert De Niro, one of the all-time great performers, has been at the vanguard of classic films and continues to dominate box offices globally.
 

Image credits: Instagram
